Panthers news: Cam Newton, Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Austin Booker
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' future
The ongoing contract saga between Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers is rapidly reaching boiling point. Media links and social media comments only worsened the situation between both parties over recent days. However, it's done nothing to alter the consensus belief that the stud edge rusher will receive the franchise tag to prevent him from testing the market.
Players are growing increasingly unwilling to participate under the tag. Burns freely admitted to operating with an added sense of hesitancy in 2023 with no financial security long-term. If a new deal cannot be reached, then the Panthers might consider a tag-and-trade scenario if the price is right.
This was a notion touted by Dallas Robinson from Pro Football Network. The writer believes that if Carolina began taking calls, the Los Angeles Rams could go back in for the Florida State product. Something that would cost far less than the offer turned down by the Panthers in 2022.
"Brian Burns has been on the Rams’ radar for quite a while. Los Angeles reportedly offered two first-round picks and a second-round selection for Burns before the 2022 trade deadline, but the Panthers rejected the proposal. (Whoops.) Burns has 1.5 years of contractual control remaining during those prior negotiations. Now, he’s a pending free agent. Carolina will franchise tag Burns and could finally extend him on a long-term deal, but there’s been no movement in talks for months. If the Panthers are ready to move on, the Rams could again jump to the front of the line. While LA won’t be willing to offer anywhere near the sort of package for Burns this time around, its first-round pick (No. 19) could do the trick."- Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
Much like the situation with Frankie Luvu, the Panthers cannot continue to let their best players depart. That's not how foundations are laid or contenders are built. Burns must be extended and compensated accordingly. That's the bottom line of this long-running affair.