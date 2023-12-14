Panthers News: Cam Newton, Bryce Young, black helmets and Terrace Marshall
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue for their Week 15 home game against the Atlanta Falcons?
The Carolina Panthers got back down to business on Wednesday with the start of this week's practices before they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Tickets are going for extremely cheap depending on which site you visit. A sign of fans already checking out of one of the worst campaigns in franchise history.
For the players, they'll keep plugging away in the hope of salvaging something from 2023. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Bryce Young's support system, black helmets returning, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s involvement, and rallying around Cam Newton.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers bring back black helmets
It's been a long time coming, but the Carolina Panthers finally brought back their popular black helmets. They'll wear them in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, with wide receiver Adam Thielen among those calling for them to be a more permanent edition to the uniform.
When discussing the helmets, interim head coach Chris Tabor didn't seem all that fussed based on comments via the team's website. This is thanks in no small part to his complete disinterest in fashion.
"I have no comment on that. I really don't. It's a nice look. As you can tell, I'm really not into fashion. My wife says she wished I could be a little better in fashion, but I'm not, but that's all I have on that."- Chris Tabor via Panthers.com
The Panthers have worn the black helmets once before - versus the Falcons last season on Thursday Night Football. They managed to win that game, so hopefully it can be a good luck charm.