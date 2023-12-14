Panthers News: Cam Newton, Bryce Young, black helmets and Terrace Marshall
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers fans rally around Cam Newton
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton caused a stir this week. The 2015 NFL MVP labeled players such as Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Dak Prescott as game managers. This is not the slight it once was considering how offenses are evolving around the league.
As expected, it didn't take long for analysts and even current players to come after Newton. Some even lambasted the player's on-field accomplishments and in Kimberley Martin of ESPN's case, mocked that he wasn't on a roster currently.
Few players are idolized in the Carolinas more than Newton. So it came as no surprise to see the fanbase come to his defense in the way of unwarranted criticism.
Whether you agree with Newton's take or not, diminishing his incredible achievements is asinine. This is a man who was the league's face for a brief period, revolutionizing the position and ushering in a new generation of quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, Sam Howell, and countless others.
Newton has always been someone people go clout chasing over, for want of a better phrase. They know he generates interest, clicks, and traffic despite not being on an NFL field since 2021. This is just another example.
Carolina's fanbase - for the most part - will defend Newton until the death. This is in recognition of the way he transformed football in the area and established a phenomenal culture that hasn't been seen since.