Panthers news: Cam Newton, trading up, Blake Corum and Stephon Gilmore
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Stephon Gilmore's desire
The Carolina Panthers could use another veteran cornerback before the 2024 season arrives. Adding via the draft should be strongly considered if the right opportunity comes along, but there's no substitute for experience when push comes to shove.
After Joe Person from The Athletic revealed that the Panthers had reached out to Stephon Gilmore about a potential return, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney revealed more during his introductory presser. The former high school and college teammate of the defensive back claimed that he's eager to join Dave Canales' ambitious project based on comments via Fan Nation. Whether it comes off or not is another matter.
"Before I signed I did talk to Stephon and he was like, 'I'm trying to get them to sign me back too.' And I was like I'm going to sign this contract, now you telling me you're going to come… But we'll see. It will be a lot of influence to help him get here and get Stephon to come with me. It will be like the old days back in (South) Carolina. I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully he pull up and come play here and we'll have some fun this year."- Jadeveon Clowney via Fan Nation
If Clowney's statement is accurate, it seems Gilmore is willing to put his acrimonious departure from the Panthers in 2022 behind him. If the money works, this would be a significant addition despite the player's advancing years.