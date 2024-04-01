Panthers news: Cam Newton, trading up, Blake Corum and Stephon Gilmore
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade up in NFL.com mock draft
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers needing a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Giving up the No. 1 overall selection after boldly claiming they wouldn't be picking in the top 10 again was an embarrassing turn of events. Something that eventually cost previous general manager Scott Fitterer his job.
Joe Person from The Athletic poured cold water on a potential trade-up into the first round this year. He believes Dan Morgan might be more inclined to move down the pecking order to acquire additional assets at this stage of their rebuild. That didn't stop Eric Edholm of NFL.com from going in this direction during his latest mock draft.
Edholm mocked the Panthers going up for Texas prospect Xavier Worthy after striking a deal with the Detroit Lions at No. 29 overall. This would give quarterback Bryce Young another explosive pass-catching threat - one that comes with elite-level speed attached.
"If the Panthers are willing to fork over a fourth-rounder (which Detroit currently lacks) to move up from early in Round 2, they could snag the draft's best speedball in this range. Worthy would add some life to the team's pass-catching unit, giving Bryce Young a Jaylen Waddle type of talent. Carolina needs weapons and might be itchy to move up in Dan Morgan's maiden draft as GM."- Eric Edholm, NFL.com
Worthy saw his stock leap after a blistering display of athleticism during the NFL Scouting Combine. It is debatable whether it's enough for Morgan to sacrifice more draft capital rather than wait until No. 33.