Panthers News: Camerun Peoples, Bradley Bozeman, Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly
Checking out the best Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Fan Fest tickets continue to be snapped up by an expectant fanbase?
Good morning and a happy Friday to everyone. Among the Carolina Panthers stories causing column inches recently include Bradley Bozeman's potential for a debut Pro Bowl honor in 2023, why Bryce Young has yet to sign his rookie deal, Luke Kuechly's hopes for the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite an early retirement, and running back Camerun Peoples looking to shock the world and earn a spot on Carolina's 53-man roster.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers C Bradley Bozeman tipped for Pro Bowl
Bradley Bozeman's impact during a memorable first season with the Carolina Panthers was significant both on and off the field. The veteran center provided expert communication and improved production once installed into the lineup, which made the decision to hand the former Alabama star an extension straightforward for those in power.
Bozeman will start right out of the gate next season and big things are expected. Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated went one step further, suggesting the sixth-round selection in 2018 can make his first Pro Bowl with any further improvements.
"[Bradley] Bozeman was a force in the run game a year ago and now that he'd the unquestioned starter, I expect even better results in 2023. Very few talk about him as one of the top centers in the NFL but that will change after this season."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
This would be the best-case scenario for the Panthers. One that would make the money given to Bozeman this spring look like a steal.