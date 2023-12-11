Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 15
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines following another embarrassing loss at the New Orleans Saints in Week 14?
Another game, another dismal loss for the Carolina Panthers. It was the same old frustrating story. Ejiro Evero's defense played lights out until faltering late, but the offense was a complete abomination en route to a 12th loss in 13 regular season contests.
There is no quick fix for the Panthers. It's going to take a significant amount of time and effort to steer this sinking ship around. In the aftermath of the defeat, the stories causing debate include Chris Tabor's frustration, Bryce Young's accountability, Thomas Brown's wife sounding off, and the opening odds for Week 15 at home to the Atlanta Falcons.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons opening odds for Week 15
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at home against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone looking to place a wager on Carolina's money line can get +132 currently (bet $100 to win $132). Atlanta is favored to gain a morale-boosting victory in their quest to win the NFC South at -156 (bet $156 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a low-scoring affair at Bank of America Stadium, which isn't surprising. The over/under has been set at 34.5 points - available at -110 in both directions.
