Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 15
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Chris Tabor's assessment
Frustrations are starting to boil over within the Carolina Panthers. Players are cutting forlorn figures. Coaches look devoid of ideas. The fanbase has no connection to the team and remains completely disengaged with another campaign spiraling out of control.
It's a complete mess. And it's going to take a lot of work and a concise long-term plan to get Carolina off the canvas.
When discussing another disappointing afternoon at the office, Chris Tabor couldn't hide his frustration based on comments via Sports Illustrated. The interim head coach is already sick of this team shooting itself in the foot just two games into his tenure. But he's eager for everyone to respond positively and keep plowing forward in the face of adversity.
"We didn’t play enough complementary football today. (We) had our chances and didn’t capitalize. Then, we shot ourselves in the foot and had catastrophic mistakes, so we have to regroup. We are going to regroup and come back. We need to figure out how to win. That’s what we got to get done. And you have to keep chopping wood and keep going in order to break through. It’s just not going to magically happen for you. When your number is called, you’ve got to make a play. You never know in this game when it is going to happen. Everything is frustrating right now, if I have to be completely honest. As I said, (it’s) how you are going to handle it. It’s tough after this loss, but we’ve got to keep going."- Chris Tabor via Sports Illustrated
There are four games left to navigate. Tabor's rallying cry is all well and good, but everyone - fans included - has their sights set firmly on what could be another eventful offseason.