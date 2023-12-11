Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 15
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Thomas Brown's wife sounds off on Carolina Panthers
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out all is not well with the Carolina Panthers. David Tepper fired head coach Frank Reich after a disastrous start. This was followed by fresh revelations about the toxic workplace culture and another torrid offensive outing at the New Orleans Saints that increased the embarrassment.
Thomas Brown came in for criticism following the defeat. The offensive coordinator's play-calling was suspect - especially in red-zone or short-yardage situations. Something that's become prevalent throughout the campaign and is doing severe damage to his chances of becoming a future head coach.
Brown's wife sounded off on social media in a now-deleted post. She claimed the coordinator's fate was already sealed and the only reason he's still around is to call plays before moving on at the end of the campaign.
"Umm, we are fired!!! we just have to stay behind b/c someone has to call plays. If you guys know someone else to do the next four weeks, give [David] Tepper a holler. As if this is FUN for us."- Jessica Brown via X/Twitter
This is another sign of frustrations spiraling out of control. It's also an indicator of those within the Panthers going through the motions before parting their separate ways once the campaign concludes.
A sorry state of affairs, indeed.