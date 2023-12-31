Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Cam Newton, elevations and Week 17
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Jaguars odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. This is despite star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missing the game - the first time he's been absent from an NFL regular season contest throughout his professional career to date.
Carolina +4.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Jacksonville -4.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get tempting odds of +188 currently (bet $100 to win $188). The Jaguars are favored to get their campaign back on track after a torrid run of recent form at -225 (bet $225 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the highest-scoring affair with Lawrence sitting out. The over/under has been set at 36.5 points, which is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
fuboTV has live NFL games which you can stream from your phone, television, and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series.
fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Spain. Packages and pricing differ per country.
The game is also being broadcast live on CBS and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.