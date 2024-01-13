Panthers news: Chris Tabor, Dave Canales, Ben Johnson and Bill Belichick
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team continues to assess potentiial head coach and general manager appointments?
Things are moving swiftly behind the scenes as the Carolina Panthers look to hire the right people for a brighter future. Dominos are beginning to fall around the league, but nothing has been confirmed one way or another from team owner David Tepper and his consultancy firm, who have to get this hiring cycle right following a constant stream of failures.
It won't be much longer before something becomes official, one suspects. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include the temptation of Bill Belichick, Dave Canales on the Panthers' reported interest, Carolina's leading candidate getting significant buzz from elsewhere, and Chris Tabor being in demand.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers block approach for Chris Tabor
After the Carolina Panthers rejected an approach for Ejiro Evero from the Jacksonville Jaguars regarding their vacant defensive coordinator position, the franchise decided to adopt a similar approach where Chris Tabor was concerned. The New York Giants were keen to speak with the respected coach about their special teams coordinator vacancy. This approach was blocked by David Tepper.
It could be a sign that Tabor - who was promoted to interim head coach after Frank Reich's firing - will be retained under a new coaching staff. At the very least, the Panthers want to give whoever is hired the opportunity to assess all current staff members by ensuring they aren't tempted by projects elsewhere.
Tabor virtually interviewed for the head coaching gig recently, but it's unlikely he'll enter serious consideration. That doesn't detract from the outstanding job he's done with Carolina's special teams over the last two seasons, so it'll be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.