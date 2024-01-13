Panthers news: Chris Tabor, Dave Canales, Ben Johnson and Bill Belichick
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers face a fight for Ben Johnson
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are interested in making Ben Johnson their next head coach. He's been the primary target over their last two head coaching cycles. But team owner David Tepper faces a significant fight to land his preferred target based on reports from respected insiders.
There seems to be growing momentum building between Johnson and the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has already made one huge statement by convincing Adam Peters to take up the general manager role. If he could land the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, it's another sign one of the NFL's storied franchises might be on the up at last.
Nothing has been confirmed one way or another. At the same time, there is no smoke without fire.
The Panthers will keep a close eye on developments. Tepper is also renowned for handing out lucrative contracts others cannot - or won't - match. Considering the number of interview requests at Johnson's door, money is unlikely to be the main factor behind his eventual decision.
The way Washington's gone about its business over the last week represents a sign of changing times without Dan Snyder. Peters' reputation as an exceptional evaluator and roster builder is another strong selling point. In this scenario, Johnson will also get the chance to pick his long-term quarterback from No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tepper won't give up without giving it his all. But he would be wise to begin forming contingency plans.