Panthers news: Chris Tabor, Dave Canales, Ben Johnson and Bill Belichick
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick's expected departure from the New England Patriots sent shockwaves through the NFL this week. A page has turned in football history with Pete Carroll and Nick Saban also leaving their respective posts. But for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, he's not riding off into the sunset just yet.
Belichick is just 15 wins away from Don Shula's record, so the incentive to carry on is there for all to see. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network recently tabbed the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the legendary coach. The respected insider even hinted that getting personnel control is a potential option based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"The Carolina Panthers did dig into Bill Belichick a little bit last year before they hired Frank Reich. And that's a rare organization here. There's not that many of them that have a coach and GM opening, so if Bill Belichick still wants to have personnel control and be the head coach. which he has said he'd be willing to work in New England in either model, it is unclear if that'll be the case at another place but that would be one of the rare places that he could have personnel control, be the GM, be the head coach. Atlanta has a GM in Terry Fontenot. The Los Angeles Chargers also have a GM and coach opening. I'd be a little surprised if they went in that direction. Las Vegas, they have interims but I don't see them going in that direction with the Patriot way again."- Ian Rapoport via Sports Illustrated
Belichick the coach should be considered despite his advancing years. However, giving a head coach the final say on personnel hasn't worked for the Panthers previously. While he's got far better credentials than Matt Rhule, it didn't go well in New England after letting quarterback Tom Brady leave.
Going down the more traditional route is preferred. If Belichick isn't on board with that, look elsewhere.