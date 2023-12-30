Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Gabe Jackson, Brian Burns and injuries
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 17
No team gets a clean bill of health at this time of year. The NFL is a physical business and it's a grueling campaign. So a few bumps and bruises are to be expected.
The Carolina Panthers have been dealing with numerous key injuries throughout the season, so it's nothing new. Considering how many players found themselves on the injury report earlier in the week, it was a relatively optimistic final outlook heading into Week 17 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerback Troy Hill couldn't make it out of the NFL's concussion protocol in time and has been ruled out. Some other influential figures are also questionable but are expected to feature.
- Troy Hill (CB) - Out (concussion)
- Jaycee Horn (CB) - Questionable (toe)
- Ikem Ekwonu (OT) - Questionable (foot)
- Frankie Luvu (LB) - Questionable (quad)
- Marquis Haynes Sr. (OLB) - Questionable (back)
The biggest injury news came from the opposition. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been toughing it out in recent weeks. Unfortunately for the player and Jacksonville, his latest complication was a step too far. The former No. 1 pick will miss the first regular season game of his professional career.
This represents a blow to the Jaguars' chances in Week 17. It also enhances Carolina's prospects of finally getting a long-awaited victory on the road if they can put together a complete game in all three phases for the first time this season.