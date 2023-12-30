Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Gabe Jackson, Brian Burns and injuries
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns' future hopes
Brian Burns hasn't taken the strides expected in 2023. There are plenty of mitigating factors in play, but it's hard not to look at his sack numbers with anything other than disappointment as two games remain before the team embarks on another dramatic offseason.
Burns has just six sacks on the season. He acknowledged it's been a campaign full of adversity via the team's website. But the former first-round pick out of Florida State is looking to come out on the other side fighting and hopes the Carolina Panthers defense stays largely intact with more big coaching changes on the immediate horizon.
"It's been a challenge. This has been by far the most adversity that I've faced probably in my career. I'm gonna reflect on that. But I think it's getting ready for something bigger. So always keep my head up, keep my spirits up. I don't think they should touch the defense at all. I understand this is a business so a couple of guys will probably split ways. I feel like that'd help anybody, just having some stability at some point."- Brian Burns via Panthers.com
Of course, Burns' future is undecided with his contract set to expire. The Panthers will likely place the franchise tag on their best pass-rusher to prevent him from speaking to other teams. Hopefully, a long-term extension finally arrives soon after given the indifferent management of his contract situation by those in positions of power.