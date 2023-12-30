Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Gabe Jackson, Brian Burns and injuries
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers playing to win
Given the Carolina Panthers have just two wins to their name in 2023, this would be the time of year fans start clamoring for the team to tank. Unfortunately, they don't have that luxury this time around.
The Panthers will be giving up their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft - currently slated to be No. 1 overall - to the Chicago Bears following their trade-up for Bryce Young. This was the going rate, but general manager Scott Fitterer didn't expect this scenario after boldly claiming Carolina wouldn't be picking in the top 10 again under his leadership.
Chris Tabor's mindset remains the same amid the turmoil. He's confident in his side's abilities after two straight encouraging performances. Something he believes gives the Panthers a fighting chance in Week 17 at the Jacksonville Jaguars based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"I think the guys have put themselves in a good position to give themselves a chance. I like where we’re at, I like how they’re practicing, I like how they’re playing. And now, it gives you an opportunity to set yourself up for success. We’re playin’ a really good team that is fightin’ to go in the playoffs. So, this is a big game for us and a big game for them. Yeah, I don’t think we need outside motivation. But at the same time—like I’ve always said—if we’re gonna compete and we’re gonna play, let’s win. We’re not the Washington Generals playing the Globetrotters. We wanna go down, compete, play and win the game."- Chris Tabor via USA Today Sports
Finishing the campaign strongly would provide some semblance of hope from an otherwise underwhelming campaign. More importantly, it might also make the Panthers a more attractive destination for prospective head coaching candidates.