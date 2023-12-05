Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Week 14
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust settles on their defeat at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13?
The Carolina Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. Something that would have occurred a lot sooner had the NFC South been more competitive overall, but finding the positives amid the gloom must be the team's priority heading into the business end of the campaign.
Fans are finding it difficult to stay engaged, which is understandable in the circumstances. With the end almost in sight, the stories causing debate include Chris Tabor's rallying cry, Bryce Young's confidence, Jaycee Horn getting more work, and the early odds for Week 14 at the New Orleans Saints.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers at Saints odds for Week 14
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave enough to bet Carolina on the money line can do so with odds of +198 attached (bet $100 to win $198). New Orleans is favored to enhance their chances of winning the division on home soil at -240 (bet $240 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 37.5 points. Again, this is available at -110 in both directions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.