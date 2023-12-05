Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Week 14
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Chris Tabor issues Carolina Panthers rallying cry
This is not an easy situation for interim head coach Chris Tabor. The special teams coordinator was thrust into a prominent leadership position after the Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich, which didn't bring an immediate turnaround in fortunes last weekend during a close-fought loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tabor was in a reflective mood during his Monday press availability. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the coach challenged his players to do their job effectively and show some fight over the Panthers' remaining five games based on comments via Carolina's website.
"As I said, you can handle things two ways, either with character or compromise. I believe in those guys in, in that room. If you're going to be a pro, you're going to do things, right? And I just, I know that we have to hold him to that, to that level, and I know that they'll respond to that because that's who they are. I know this is a business; I got it. But just as you guys have a job to do, I would assume that your job is fun and that you enjoy going to work. Mine has to be the same way, and I think that's just how you approach it."- Chris Tabor via Panthers.com
Steve Wilks didn't win his first game as an interim before going on a pretty decent run in the circumstances. There was a lot more fighting in his team than this one - a riddle that Tabor must solve before facing an uncertain future of his own.