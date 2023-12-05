Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Week 14
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers plan for Jaycee Horn
It was fantastic to see Jaycee Horn back on the field in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The cornerback looked a little rusty on occasion and was on a snap count after being out so long, which is completely understandable when one considers the need to keep the bigger picture in mind.
Horn tore his hamstring in Week 1 and has worked incredibly hard to get back. The Carolina Panthers stuck to their guns regarding snaps despite the contest being close, but interim head coach Chris Tabor expects the former first-round pick out of South Carolina to be more involved at the New Orleans Saints based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"100 percent. That’ll naturally happen. That was his first game back. You wanna work him right back in there and get him up to speed. I think that he’s recovered nicely. So, I do see that happening. I anticipate him playin’ quite a bit. I really do."- Chris Tabor via USA Today Sports
The Panthers need Horn to counteract the supreme threat wide receiver Chris Olave brings to the table this weekend. Just who'll be under center for the Saints with Derek Carr's status in doubt is the big question.
Either way, the Panthers are looking for Horn to become increasingly influential over the next five games. Especially with the player's fifth-year option decision upcoming this offseason.