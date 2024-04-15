Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Cam Newton, A'Shawn Robinson and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan and his staff are in the final stages of planning ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Not having a first-round selection takes plenty of outstanding prospects out of the equation, which raises the stakes for the new general manager to navigate this selection process successfully after making a decent impression throughout the offseason so far.
Morgan prides himself on player evaluation. His credentials are respected around the league and he knows exactly the sort of prospects needed to get the Panthers back into respectability before eventually contending once again. It won't be easy, but there is a plan and more collaboration between those in power than at any stage since Ron Rivera was fired in 2019.
Speculation is growing with everything and anything on the table. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing conversation include A'Shawn Robinson's confidence, coping without stud edge rusher Brian Burns, Greg Olsen sharing his thoughts on Cam Newton and Chuba Hubbard's solid value.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Chuba Hubbard's value
Once considered an afterthought, running back Chuba Hubbard deserves endless credit for fighting hard in the face of adversity to carve out a prominent role for himself. He heads into the first offseason under new head coach Dave Canales as the team's No. 1 backfield option, although there's a chance for that to change depending on what transpires during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hubbard is entering a contract year and counts just $3.29 million against the Carolina Panthers' salary cap in 2024. This resulted in Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report naming the former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State as the team's most underpaid player next time around.
By no means is the 24-year-old a star, but he has delivered steadily throughout his first three years in Carolina and should be a factor again in 2024. That's all with a contract that pays him just north of $1 million per year on average.
The Panthers are getting good value from Hubbard if he cements his status as a dynamic threat. There's also some additional motivation from the player's standpoint in pursuit of a new deal and Canales' intent to run the football frequently whether things are going well or not.
