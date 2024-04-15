Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Cam Newton, A'Shawn Robinson and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Greg Olsen lauds former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton
Given the struggles endured by Carolina Panthers fans under two separate regimes in recent years, it's no surprise to see some clinging onto the past. It's been a long time since this franchise had a team to be proud of. It's almost a decade since their memorable run to the Super Bowl that resulted in defeat to the Denver Broncos. For some, it seems like only yesterday,
One of the biggest positives from that profitable era was the connection between quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Greg Olsen. The duo developed exceptional on-field chemistry and a strong friendship away from the gridiron that remains to this day. It didn't come with an elusive first championship, but it remains one of the strongest connections in the organization's three-decade history.
Olsen delved deeper into Newton's influence when speaking to Kevin Hart, in a cold tub no less. The Pro Bowler lauded his old signal-caller, especially his ability to transcend football and inspire a completely new generation of quarterbacks based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"I’ve been on record—my nine years with Cam was the best nine years of my career, and it was not by accident. Just bein’ able to be along as I grew as a player, as he grew as a quarterback. He’s dabbin’ and he’s givin’ away [footballs] and he’s wearin’ big ass with feathers. He was the story of the NFL. And for him to be able to accomplish everything he did on the field, and also kinda transcend it off the field, in a relatively smaller market, is a testament to how good he was.”
Hopefully, new head coach Dave Canales can find more from the tight end position this offseason. That might have to come with another college prospect unless Tommy Tremble takes a monumental step forward. But make no mistake, there will never be another Newton-Olsen connection.