Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Cam Newton, A'Shawn Robinson and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
How do the Carolina Panthers replace Brian Burns?
Not every decision made by Dan Morgan this offseason was well received. Trading star edge rusher Brian Burns quickly became a contentious issue - especially considering the compensation attached. However, all the general manager did was clean up the mess left by the incompetent decision-makers that came before.
Burns got paid and looks set to take the New York Giants by storm given the options around him on the defensive front. The Panthers brought in D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney to fill the void. Whether this gamble pays off or not is another matter.
When asked about the trade during his offseason workout media availability, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero praised Burns' commitment based on comments via Fan Nation. The progressive coach was also confident his current options could step up and ensure the former first-round pick's departure wouldn't be sorely felt.
“Had a great experience with Brian. Brian is first and foremost, a great guy. He’s fun to be with, talented player, and we had a good year with him. But that’s the nature of what we do. I have full trust in Dan and Dave to make those decisions that are going to be in the best interest of our team.
“I’m so excited about JD. The play style is what I’m really excited about. The guy just plays hard, he’s physical, he’s tough. He plays the way we want to play. There’s a lot of comfort for him being closer to home. He’s been great these first couple of days going through the offseason program. I love having his energy in the building and the insight and feedback that he gives young players. We’re excited about what he’s going to bring to our team.”
This was a business decision, but nothing more than that. It's another established performer gone from Carolina in his prime. But in all honesty, Morgan had no real alternative after losing all leverage in contract negotiations.