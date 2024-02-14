Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Luke Kuechly, Matt Corral and Haason Reddick
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard's growth
There was a lot to like about the way Chuba Hubbard applied himself last season. The Carolina Panthers struggled to get anything going with free-agent signing Miles Sanders right out of the gate. When the coaching staff turned to his primary backup, things improved drastically.
Hubbard brought a sense of urgency and explosiveness that Carolina's offense lacked previously. Even when Sanders returned from a spell on the sidelines, the former fourth-round selection held onto the No. 1 spot and came within touching distance of his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign.
These efforts were recognized by former running back turned NFL analyst Maurice Jones-Drew. He placed Hubbard at No. 25 on his list of 72 starting players at the position in 2023. He also held high hopes for what the Oklahoma State product could accomplish under the progressive mind of head coach Dave Canales.
"[Chuba] Hubbard went from backup to supplanting Miles Sanders as the Panthers’ RB1 in October, ultimately leading the team in carries and rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The third-year pro was a bright spot in an otherwise-disappointing offense, and he should be excited about the addition of head coach Dave Canales for 2024."- Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
Hubbard has plenty of motivation to prove himself next time around. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal. Any further development and increased numbers could see the Panthers reward him with a long-term extension.