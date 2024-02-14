Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Luke Kuechly, Matt Corral and Haason Reddick
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Luke Kuechly on Pro Football Hall of Fame
Fans are still celebrating Julius Peppers' first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. This was incredibly well-deserved for one of the league's more dominant pass-rushers of all time. The Carolina Panthers could have another enshrined in Canton this time next year.
Luke Kuechly is eligible for induction in 2025. The cerebral linebacker packed a lot into his eight glittering seasons before being forced to retire through injury. Few would argue he isn't going to earn his place among the football immortals one day. Whether it comes at the first time of asking is another matter.
Kuechly spoke about the prospect of being a Pro Football Hall of Famer with Kay Adams recently. The former first-round pick is taking a wait-and-see approach based on comments via USA Today Sports. He's also well aware of what an honor it would be.
"I think when you think about the Hall of Fame, it’s obviously awesome. It’s the highest honor that you can have as a football player on an individual basis. And you look at the guys that got in there at the linebacker position, the guys I grew up watching—Derrick Brooks, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, obviously Pep got in. Those three guys that I mentioned and then Patrick [Willis]. And all of ’em were a little bit different. We’ll see what happens. I did my best when I was playing. I had a lot of really good help around me from players and coaches and people in the organization. I did everything I could, I loved every second of it and now we’ll just kinda see what happens."- Luke Kuechly via USA Today Sports
Everyone who saw Kuechly play remembers it fondly. His work ethic, passion for the game, ability to motivate others, and deciphering plays pre-snap were awe-inspiring. If there was any justice, he'd be a first-ballot induction.