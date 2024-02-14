Panthers news: Chuba Hubbard, Luke Kuechly, Matt Corral and Haason Reddick
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers shouldn't pursue Haason Reddick
There seems to be growing friction between the Philadelphia Eagles and Haason Reddick. The NFC East team leaked that they were making the edge rusher available for trade. The player took to social media outlining his desire to stay, although he acknowledged this was a business above all else.
This brought obvious calls from fans to bring him back to the Carolina Panthers. Letting him walk was a grave error in judgment. But that doesn't mean trading for the former first-round pick should be considered according to Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated.
"I've seen some on social media suggest the [Carolina] Panthers throw their hat in the ring and although it's worth calling, it's probably not the route they need to go. The defense as currently constructed is built to win now. Sure, adding another pass rusher can only help but with limited draft capital and several glaring holes on the offensive side of the ball, trading for [Haason] Reddick shouldn't be at or anywhere near the top of their list of priorities. It's the financial piece that makes it less appealing. He carries a $21.8 million cap hit in 2024 and for a team that is coming off a two-win season, spending that kind of money at an area that's not a position of need is illogical."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Reddick and Brian Burns formed a devastating pass-rushing tandem during the 2021 campaign. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they don't have much in the way of financial resources or draft assets to make this sort of move. No matter how beneficial it might be.