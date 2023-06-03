Panthers News: Dalvin Cook, Kyle Pitts, Shi Smith and Ejiro Evero
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers touted for Dalvin Cook trade
Although the Carolina Panthers are seemingly happy with what they have currently, general manager Scott Fitterer is known for being in on every deal. This means absolutely nothing can be ruled out with a lorry-load of salary-cap space remaining to spend.
Of course, the draft class hasn't been signed fully yet and there needs to be a sum allocated for potential moves during the campaign. But they should boast plenty left over for another slash or two if the right opportunity comes along.
According to Chris Rosvoglou from The Spun, among the moves Carolina should seriously contemplate is trading for Dalvin Cook. The running back's relationship with the Minnesota Vikings could be coming to an end, but acquiring another big contract for the position might not be in the team's train of thought currently.
"The [Carolina] Panthers have a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young and over $27 million in cap space. While the front office did invest a large sum of money in Miles Sanders, that shouldn't deter them from pursuing Dalvin Cook. A one-two punch of Cook and Sanders could potentially lead the Panthers to a division title, especially since the NFC South is there for the taking."- Chris Rosvoglou, The Spun
A backfield tandem consisting of Cook and Miles Sanders comes with untold potential. The Panthers have been complimentary of Chuba Hubbard throughout early off-season workouts, but nobody could deny this isn't an upgrade of epic proportions.
In all likelihood, this is a non-starter. And if the Panthers were going to spend, acquiring a cornerback or edge rusher seems like the more realistic option.