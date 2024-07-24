Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney and camp
By Dean Jones
It's time to focus on football once again. After another dramatic few months with widespread changes for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dave Canales is about to embark on the most intense phase of his preparations for the 2024 season at training camp.
Players and coaches take to the practice field for the first time later today (Wednesday). David Tepper spared no expense to make things as comfortable as possible in Charlotte. This looks like a far cry from what those within the Panthers have experienced previously at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Whether these home comforts help smooth the process remains to be seen. But after another embarrassing campaign last time around that brought two wins and constant ridicule, it doesn't exactly hurt.
At long last, the headlines are plentiful following the inevitable lull after Carolina's mandatory minicamp. Among the stories accumulating column inches include Bryce Young's ambition, Jadeveon Clowney's mindset, Dan Morgan's stressing the long-term, and what fans can expect at the team's training camp.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers training camp has arrived
It's been a long time coming, but the Carolina Panthers training camp ahead of the 2024 season is here. This promises to be a grueling few weeks for all involved. Competition for places will be fierce and Dave Canales' demands will be high. Hopefully, this is the recipe for success after years of promising much and delivering very little.
Fans should have an improved experience - in slightly less humid conditions - after the Panthers moved camp to Charlotte. No longer will players be in dorms and living like college athletes. They'll have some home comforts and hone their craft in a facility more suited to the modern-day player.
Here's a full rundown of Carolina's training camp schedule:
- Practice: Wednesday, July 24 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Thursday, July 25 - 9:30 am
- Back Together Saturday (Bank of America Stadium): Saturday, July 27 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Monday, July 29 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Tuesday, July 30 - 9:30 am
- Fan Fest (Clemson's Memorial Stadium): Thursday, August 1 - 6:30 pm
- Practice: Saturday, August 3 - 11:10 am
- Practice: Sunday, August 4 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Monday, August 5 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Tuesday, August 6 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Saturday, August 10 - 11:10 am
- Practice: Sunday, August 11 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Monday, August 12 - 9:30 am
- Practice: Wednesday, August 14 - 9:30 am
- Jets Joint Practice: Thursday, August 15 - 9:30 am
Most days available to fans are now sold out. Back Together Saturday and Fan Fest are the only dates with availability. But the most important thing above all else is key men staying healthy and everyone getting on the same page before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.