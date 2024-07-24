Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney and camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan's expectations
Optimism is growing around the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan stripped everything back and devised a long-term plan for future success. This needs some patience attached, but all signs point to team owner David Tepper letting this latest rebuild play out gradually rather than coming to any rash decisions.
Morgan's got some pressure on his shoulders. He was part of the previous regime and had his hand in most choices. The former linebacker didn't have the final say, but he was a respected personnel evaluator in the building. That turns up the heat after Tepper gave him a promotion following Carolina's two-win campaign.
It's been largely positive throughout the offseason. Things weren't easy for Morgan, but he navigated everything well enough. He also knows that hard work is just getting started and the team must take things one day at a time based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"I’m not gonna put any expectations on anything right now. What I do know is that there’s a lot of work ahead of us—not only from a personnel standpoint, but the players. The players know that they gotta put the work in out there. We have a lot of new players that gotta gel together out there and become a team. So in terms of playoffs, we’ll reach that when we’re ready. But I think right now—we focused on today, tomorrow and just trying to get better as a team and an organization."- Dan Morgan via USA Today Sports
Things might get worse before they get better. Morgan was on damage limitation for the most part throughout his first offseason at the helm. Investing heavily in the offense was necessary. Whether it's a gamble that pays off remains to be seen.
Dave Canales is the most drastic alteration to the team's infrastructure. His progressive thinking and unparalleled enthusiasm brought a new lease of life to the franchise. He's confident the Panthers can be more competitive and potentially even challenge for the NFC South if everything goes according to plan.
Morgan is taking a more cautious approach. He saw first-hand how Scott Fitterer's deluded predictions blew up in his face. The new man in charge doesn't want to suffer a similar fate with the spotlight glaring.