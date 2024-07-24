Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney and camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney's confidence
Jadeveon Clowney hasn't come to the Carolina Panthers for a paycheck. His arrival in free agency represented a major statement of intent from the organization. Playing closer to home helped, but his decision vindicated the hard work being done by those in power to turn this franchise around quickly.
There's been too much acceptance of mediocrity or worse within the Panthers since David Tepper bought the team. Players went through the motions, lacking the motivation needed to rise in the face of adversity. That's not going to work for Clowney, who's been around winning franchises before and knows what it takes to get the job done with everything on the line.
Clowney is planning to help alter the mindset. He believes the talent is there, it's just a case of leaning on those with experience and displaying the right commitment to improving that represents the biggest stumbling block. After that, the edge rusher thinks everything else should fall into place.
"I have been on six teams and I've never been a loser really. I never went nowhere and just lost and I don't plan on coming here and just losing. So I've told them guys, this is my sixth team. I know what it look like. I know what it takes to win, so it's coming together every day and practicing. We're all here for a reason. We're all professionals and pros, and we all got what it takes to win in this organization. So I think that's what it's going to come down to, everyone buying in and learning from guys that's been on other teams. Show up every day, come to work, and let the chips fall where they may."- Jadeveon Clowney
The former South Carolina standout's voice should hold a lot of weight within the locker room. Clowney is widely respected around the league and seems eager to make this opportunity count. That's exactly the sort of attitude defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero needs after losing some key personnel this offseason.
Clowney knows what it takes to win. He's not planning on that changing anytime soon, so the once-generational college prospect will be at the forefront of Carolina's culture shift in pursuit of brighter days.