Panthers news: Dan Morgan, David Tepper, Brian Callahan and comfort blankets
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team made their replacement for fired general manager Scott Fitterer official?
After David Tepper hired a consultancy firm to assist the Carolina Panthers with their hiring process, the billionaire ended up promoting from within by appointing Dan Morgan as president of football operations/general manager. This is not the fresh start most fans were hoping for, but the former linebacker is widely respected around the league and holds a deep association with the franchise from his time as a player.
As expected, the headlines were in plentiful supply after the news broke. Among the stories generating column inches include Tepper's confidence, the owner's reported desire for a comfort blanket, the Panthers missing out on a potential head coaching candidate, and the hard work awaiting Morgan.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers head coach candidate goes elsewhere
The Carolina Panthers have their general manager in place, which seemed like a done deal after revelations about Dan Morgan being involved in their interview process for a new head coach. One candidate who impressed was Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, but he won't be attending his second meeting with the organization after accepting a position elsewhere.
Instead of keeping his options open, Callahan agreed to take on the vacant head coaching position with the Tennessee Titans. Whether he was high on Carolina's list is irrelevant now, they need to identify their alternatives and strike with conviction in pursuit of getting the right man into the building.
Morgan is officially in position, so something could be confirmed in the not-too-distant future. Especially if they don't plan on waiting around for someone like Ben Johnson or Mike Macdonald.