Panthers news: Dan Morgan, David Tepper, Brian Callahan and comfort blankets
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Hard work ahead for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan
One cannot overstate the amount of hard work ahead for new president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan. The Carolina Panthers are a mess from top to bottom. They have the league's worst roster by a considerable margin. They don't have a first-round pick in 2024. They also have some established figures out of contract and looking to get paid.
This is going to be a baptism of fire for Morgan in no uncertain terms despite his roster knowledge giving him a head start. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports acknowledged that the new appointment has his work cut out, but being part of the head coaching interview process up to now might be an advantage when it's all said and done.
"[Dan] Morgan has his work cut out for him in his new role, taking over a team that had the lowest offensive output in the league in 2023. He takes over for Scott Fitterer, whom [David] Tepper fired a day after the season. The head-coaching position remains vacant as the Panthers move on to a second round of interviews that will involve in-person meetings. Sources say that search committee has included Morgan, which was a good sign for his long-term future there. Carolina had virtual interviews with 11 candidates, including two internal interviews with interim head coach Chris Tabor and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero."- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
Fans are right to look upon Morgan's hiring with skepticism. Tepper has done nothing right on the football side of things since purchasing the Panthers from Jerry Richardson. If the hedge fund manager's latest moves blow up in his face, all confidence about his ability to successfully run an NFL franchise will evaporate for good.