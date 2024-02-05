Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and Greg Olsen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Could Greg Olsen join Carolina Panthers staff?
Greg Olsen is currently considering his options about what comes next. The former Carolina Panthers tight end has transitioned exceptionally well to an analyst role. However, he is about to give up the lead spot at FOX to Tom Brady, which is harsh considering his immense impact in a short space of time.
Olsen stated nothing is off the table right now. Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated touted the possibility of joining the Panthers' coaching staff under Dave Canales. Carolina is looking for a new tight end coach and the pair already have a working relationship from their time together on the Seattle Seahawks.
"In a sit down with The Atheltic's Joe Person, [Greg] Olsen raved about his time with [Dave] Canales in Seattle. He called Canales open-minded, smart, high-energy, and ultra positive in his interview. Olsen said that Canales spent "every single day" in Seattle's tight end room, and that ultimately the two of them (Olsen and Canales) just "love talking ball." For Canales, a newbie in the Carolinas, bringing a beloved figure to his coaching staff could do wonders in building his relationship with Panthers fans. Olsen threw his name in the ring when the head coaching job in Carolina opened late last year, but he wasn't seriously considered for the job. For a young staff with a first time head coach, it would be beneficial to many if he was seriously considered for this role."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
While this would be nothing short of shocking, Olsen still holds the Panthers in the highest regard and is loved among the fanbase. It's unlikely, of course, but stranger things have happened in the NFL that's for sure.