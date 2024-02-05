Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and Greg Olsen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Trade touted for Jaycee Horn
One of the biggest decisions facing the Carolina Panthers this offseason centers on Jaycee Horn's fifth-year option. The cornerback remains one of the league's premier shutdown coverage guys when healthy. Being available has proven to be his most challenging obstacle.
The 2023 campaign was another frustrating one on the health front for Horn. A serious hamstring injury restricted the former first-round pick to six games. This takes his total to just 22 contests in three seasons - 13 of which came in 2022.
It'll be interesting to see which direction the Panthers take with Horn. The Bleacher Report's scouting department highlighted a scenario where the South Carolina product is traded to the Denver Broncos. The compensation featured a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young and a mid-round selection in 2025.
"The Panthers need wide receiver help to get Bryce Young's career up and running. The Broncos need a second corner to complement Surtain on the other side. The Broncos would be saving precious cap space while addressing a need and adding to their draft pick war chest. A 2025 pick isn't quite as ideal as one in the upcoming draft, but the Panthers don't have much to work with after their trade to move up and get Bryce Young last year."- Bleacher Report scouting department
This is the time of year for speculation around the media. Jerry Jeudy is a tremendous player, but almost straight-swapping him for Horn is absolutely out of the question if Dan Morgan and the new regime had any sense.
Horn is too important for that. But the need to stay on the field and put a consistent run of games together in 2024 cannot be overstated.