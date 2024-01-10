Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Jim Harbaugh, David Tepper and Ikem Ekwonu
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Jim Harbaugh warned off Carolina Panthers
Jim Harbaugh secured a college football national championship with Michigan this week. Almost immediately, speculation ramped up about his next move with multiple NFL teams reportedly willing to make him their next head coach.
Talk of Harbaugh joining the Carolina Panthers has increased slightly over the last 24 hours. A report surfaced about an approach being made without official confirmation coming from the team. Considering their transparent approach to the hiring cycle so far, this casts the report into doubt.
The Panthers landed dead last on the list of intriguing destinations for Harbaugh according to Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report. This was down to David Tepper's recent failures and the questions surrounding quarterback Bryce Young as a legitimate franchise option under center.
"The Carolina Panthers will have a difficult time making a quality hire, let alone luring one of the most high-profile collegiate coaches away from one the nation's best setups. David Tepper is the simple reason as to why. Tepper became the franchise's owner in 2018. Between then and now, he's already fired three coaches, with each of the trio being relieved of his duties midseason. Who wants to accept a job for an owner who has an established track record of impatience, particularly when they're inheriting the league's worst team? The Panthers are too much of a rebuilding project, with questions swirling around last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young."- Brent Sobleski, The Bleacher Report
Harbaugh might have his pick of choices, as will Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. If that's the case, both could be tempted elsewhere. But if Tepper sees the error of his ways, it changes everything.