Panthers News: Dan Morgan, Miles Sanders, C.J. Henderson and Marquan McCall
Taking a closer look at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich's men get set for their final preseason clash against the Detroit Lions?
There is a lot to unpack almost daily where the Carolina Panthers are concerned these days. Injuries, transactions, and everything in between take center stage with the regular season getting closer, and there should be many twists and turns to come before taking the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation include Dan Morgan's process, C.J. Henderson's improvements, Miles Sanders' confidence, and Marquan McCall finding a new home quickly.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Marquan McCall's new home after Carolina Panthers release
The Carolina Panthers' decision to release Marquan McCall remains a hot topic of discussion among fans. While those in power are still stating the move came down to fit more than anything else, for someone to go from a projected starting nose tackle to getting released in a matter of days seemed bizarre all things considered.
Frank Reich was confident McCall would find his way onto another roster quickly. As it turned out, the mammoth interior defensive lineman was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, which is the best possible solution for the player in no uncertain terms.
McCall looks like a great scheme fit and gets to learn from arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history for good measure. If this sparks the former Kentucky star into life, then the Panthers are going to look especially foolish.