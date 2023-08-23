Panthers News: Dan Morgan, Miles Sanders, C.J. Henderson and Marquan McCall
Taking a closer look at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB C.J. Henderson's consistency
While there are some fans voicing their concern about the Carolina Panthers after subpar performances, this is the preseason. Nothing matters in terms of results - it's all about improving gradually and evaluating each player thoroughly before deciding on their initial 53-man roster.
Even then, the work isn't done (we'll get to that later on). But even though head coach Frank Reich was eager not to single out any individual at this stage, it's clear he's thrilled with the strides made by cornerback C.J. Henderson based on his comments via Sports Illustrated.
"He's been great. Well, I shouldn't say that. I get a little excited. But he's been Mr. Consistency. Really excited about what he's put on tape."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Henderson came into the offseason with some serious concerns about his long-term future. The Panthers didn't pick up his fifth-year option after another underwhelming campaign in 2022, but there are finally signs of life under the expert guidance of Ejiro Evero, Jonathan Cooley, and DeAngelo Hall.
Consistency is not a word used to describe Henderson's first three years in the NFL. But if the former first-round pick out of Florida can put his exceptional athletic attributes together, there's just no telling how beneficial this will be for the Panthers' secondary next season and potentially beyond.