Panthers News: Dan Morgan, Miles Sanders, C.J. Henderson and Marquan McCall
Taking a closer look at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan on Carolina Panthers roster
The Carolina Panthers are extremely aggressive when it comes to building a potential contender. General manager Scott Fitterer is constantly churning out the roster in pursuit of finding the right formula, which promises to continue through final cuts and the 2023 campaign.
Some decisions are harder than others. But assistant general manager Dan Morgan stated via Sports Illustrated that upgrading everywhere remains the ethos heading into the most important waiver wire of the entire year once initial 53-man squads are confirmed around the league.
"I think our philosophy is we try to upgrade everywhere. We want to make this the most competitive roster in the NFL. One way of doing that is to have great depth and add to the competition. That's what we're going to do. I think for us, at this point, we don't want to give away picks. A big thing for us is let's keep our picks. Let's be efficient and trust our scouting process and when the waivers come out, we have those players identified and we're going to be ready to claim a guy if need be."- Dan Morgan via Sports Illustrated
Morgan added that Carolina's scouting department is currently doing reports for thousands of players that find their way onto waivers. The Panthers are also in a pretty decent position in the order to get some guys they really like.
Of course, this will leave some who've been around all summer disappointed. However, there is no room for sentiment as the Panthers look to get themselves out of irrelevancy and into the national spotlight.