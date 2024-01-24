Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Samir Suleiman, Dave Canales and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as speculation continues to build regarding the team's head coach vacancy?
It seems as if we are getting closer to the Carolina Panthers confirming their next head coach. There are plenty of twists and turns to come around the league, but the chess pieces are slowly being put in place. The expected promotion of Dan Morgan to the new president of football operations/general manager title should help speed the process along.
A fascinating few days await Panthers fans. Until then, the stories causing debate include Morgan's glowing recommendation, Cam Newton flirting with the enemy, Samir Suleiman's removal, and Dave Canales potentially emerging as Carolina's new head coaching frontrunner.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers remove Samir Suleiman
With the Carolina Panthers heading in a different front office direction under Dan Morgan, some sacrifices will be made to current employees. The first of these became public knowledge on Tuesday, with David Newton of ESPN revealing that the team had parted ways with Samir Suleiman.
He was the team's salary-cap guru and came under fire for some bad extensions. His refusal to pay Brian Burns is another contentious issue - something that the Panthers need to resolve one way or another in the coming weeks.
Suleiman won't be out of work for long given the esteem in which he is held around the NFL. As for the Panthers? They've reportedly shown strong interest in Brandon Tilis, vice president of football operations with the Kansas City Chiefs, to work alongside Morgan and act as a buffer between him and team owner David Tepper.
This seems like a smart move. One that can allow Morgan to focus fully on player evaluations and roster construction during his first offseason in the prominent position of power.