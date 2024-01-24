Panthers news: Dan Morgan, Samir Suleiman, Dave Canales and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers strongly considering Dave Canales
As the Carolina Panthers narrow down their shortlist of options to become head coach, things are becoming a little clearer. This could all change if those in power decide to wait around for the likes of Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald, and Aaron Glenn - who are all still involved in postseason engagements. But until then, they are covering all bases to prepare for every eventuality.
One name gaining more traction than most right now is Dave Canales. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is a close associate of Carolina's new president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. He's received glowing praise for galvanizing the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in recent years.
Although he has just one season of genuine NFL play-calling experience, it's not hard to see why the Panthers are interested. Multiple reports suggest he's coming in for a second interview and is under strong consideration for the role. He's also a descendant of Pete Carroll's coaching tree, which isn't a bad stepping stone.
While some would view this hire as Morgan getting his buddy involved, Canales looks like the up-and-coming offensive mind team owner David Tepper is looking for. It also seems as if Johnson might be heading to the Washington Commanders to spearhead their exciting new era, leading to a change of course.
There are a lot of moving parts and other candidates being brought in for discussions. But momentum is everything - something Canales has in abundance.