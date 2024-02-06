Panthers news: Dave Canales, Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey and Ejiro Evero
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero's status
After Ejiro Evero didn't do enough to secure any of the three head coaching positions he interviewed for despite reaching the second stage, attention turned to his status with the Carolina Panthers. David Tepper blocked several requests from teams looking to make him their next defensive coordinator, but there was growing speculation about the progressive play-caller wanting a fresh start.
Thankfully, early conversations between Evero and Dave Canales went well. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the sound defensive mind will stay in Carolina next season. Most of the staff working under him will also be kept on as part of the agreement.
"[Dave] Canales and [Ejiro] Evero are going to get to know each other a lot better. Evero is staying with the Panthers, and most of his defensive staff also is expected to return. Evero was under contract with the Panthers after signing a three-year deal for a little more than $9 million in 2023, which put him among the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the league. And in blocking at least three teams’ requests to speak with Ejiro for their DC jobs, the Panthers made it clear they weren’t going to let Evero leave for a lateral move."- Joe Person, The Athletic
This is a significant development for the Panthers. One that speaks volumes about Canales' ability to sell his ambitious project. Hopefully, this is a trend that continues when it's time for Carolina to seek veteran additions during the free-agent frenzy, which begins in a little under five weeks.