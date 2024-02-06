Panthers news: Dave Canales, Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey and Ejiro Evero
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Austin Ekeler swoop
One of the biggest priorities facing the Carolina Panthers this offseason centers on surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with everything possible in the hope of a sophomore breakout. Having a supreme quarterback developer in Dave Canales should help immensely. But upgrades across the skill positions and along the offensive line are also essential.
There isn't much financial space to get big fish in free agency. Brandt Tilis will get the number up once he begins assessing contracts, but the need to maximize every last resource cannot be overstated.
Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus linked the Panthers with a daring swoop for running back Austin Ekeler when the free-agent frenzy commences. Something that would provide Young with a weapon similar to his college teammate Jahmyr Gibbs in this scenario.
"Carolina already has a one-two punch at running back in Chuba Hubbard and 2023 free agent addition Miles Sanders, who was effectively phased out of the offense and continued to have drops at inopportune moments. Sanders’ 2024 compensation is fully guaranteed, so it’s entirely reasonable to expect the Panthers won’t spend the limited resources they have at running back again. However, this would represent getting Bryce Young his Jahmyr Gibbs equivalent from his college days — a reliable check-down outlet who can take a ton of pressure off Young."- Brad Spielberger, PFF
Spielberger laid it out perfectly. The Panthers would benefit greatly from Ekeler's presence in the backfield. But the money tied up in Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard's growth makes this a non-starter all things considered.