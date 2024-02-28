Panthers news: Dave Canales, Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu and ticket hike
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales looking to establish the run
The Carolina Panthers offense was the team's biggest failure above all else in 2023. Frank Reich looked uninspired as an offensive play-caller and overall leader of men. Thomas Brown was dealt a bad hand and never got a genuine opportunity to establish his ethos. Their supposed all-star coaching staff was anything but.
This is something Dave Canales wants to change. The new head coach is looking to breathe life into the team's schematics and mold the correct strategy around quarterback Bryce Young. He also wants to firmly establish the run game to make everyone's life easier based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Never give up on the run game. We saw a lot of really frustrating games last year. We had some 68-yard rushing games and we averaged about 76 yards for the first half of the season. And I just kinda shared in these settings, like, we’re not gonna stop running the ball. So, it’s something that I’m gonna be stubborn about. It’s something that I’m gonna be committed to. It’s how you create explosive plays in the play action, but then it’s also how you’re able to neutralize a really good offense on the other side."- Dave Canales via USA Today Sports
Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders are the two running backs who'll be tasked with shouldering a heavy load under Canales. Based on these intentions, it wouldn't be a shock to see general manager Dan Morgan acquire another option via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft to provide the Panthers with a three-headed monster capable of producing the goods.