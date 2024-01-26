Panthers news: Dave Canales, David Tepper, Bryce Young and new beginnings
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' glowing recommendation
Some fans might be a bit underwhelmed about Dave Canales becoming head coach of the Carolina Panthers. There are concerns about whether he's ready for such a big responsibility. There were bigger names and higher profiles available from an unusually rich pool of candidates across the league. However, it seems like many turned away from David Tepper given his previous track record and current reputation.
That's not to say Canales cannot be successful. It might not happen right away, but approaching this hire with an open mind and staying positive if things don't go well in Year 1 would be the recommended course of action where Carolina's long-suffering fanbase is concerned.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Garrett Gilkey - who'll be looking for a new tenant shortly as Canales' landlord - heaped praise on Carolina's new head coach via The Comeback. He stated that his leadership methods and ability to mold relationships could be the signal of great change around the NFL if everything goes well.
"I personally believe that he’s going to be a wave of radical change in the NFL. I’m really, really, really excited to see the way in which his leadership not only proves to continue to be successful in the different teams that he’s with but honestly how it’s catalyst of change in our industry that needs it."- Garrett Gilkey via The Comeback
Time will tell. Canales has a good coaching background. One would be hard-pressed to find a player past or present who's got a bad word to say about him. Who knows, perhaps this will resonate well with a locker room crying out for inspiration.