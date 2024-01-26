Panthers news: Dave Canales, David Tepper, Bryce Young and new beginnings
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's involvement in Carolina Panthers' process
Dave Canales becoming head coach is centered around one primary objective. There are 52 other players and practice squad individuals to manage, but the Carolina Panthers were looking for someone to get quarterback Bryce Young on track.
Young's rookie campaign was a catastrophe made worse by C.J. Stroud's immediate success with the Houston Texans. Canales' reputation came from resurrecting the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. The hope is he can do the same with the No. 1 pick in 2023 given the substantial investment Carolina made in the signal-caller.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers made a concerted effort to keep Young informed of developments throughout the hiring process. The former Alabama star is also reportedly optimistic about developing under the flourishing offensive mind.
"But the Panthers needed someone to get quarterback Bryce Young turned around, and it became increasingly clear they weren’t going to land Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. [Dave] Canales’ track record with struggling quarterbacks is encouraging. Geno Smith won the AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 when Canales was the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach and the Bucs’ Baker Mayfield is a finalist for the award this year. The Panthers stayed in touch with Young’s representatives throughout the search. A source close to Young and his representation said the No. 1 pick is optimistic about Canales and likes that he’s young with a strong track record with quarterbacks."- Joe Person, The Athletic
This might have been transparency from the Panthers towards their franchise player. Some see it as Young getting a little too much stroke with his career in its relative infancy. As always, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.
Much like previous head coach Frank Reich, Canales will be judged on Young's progression. Any less than a sustained upward curve isn't going to be well received by team owner David Tepper.