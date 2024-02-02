Panthers news: Dave Canales, David Tepper, Dan Morgan and Bryce Young
Examining the Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with optimism growing around the franchise's new power structure?
It was refreshing to see so much positivity envelope the Carolina Panthers before, during, and after the introductory press conference of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan. Both laid out their vision for the franchise, the immediate objectives, and how everyone must play a part in the franchise's new aligned vision for success.
To say they left a lasting impression would be an understatement, but fans are still cautious after being fooled by the grand plans of previous regimes. While we wait to see action, the stories causing debate include David Tepper's involvement, Canales' ambition, Morgan on restoring the fear factor, and supreme belief in Bryce Young's ability to become a game-changing quarterback in Carolina.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper's involvement
Much has been made about David Tepper's meddling and hands-on approach to the football operation. This has brought nothing but misery and came in for scathing criticism. With a new structure in place, it seems as if the billionaire might be taking a back seat at long last.
When asked by Joe Person of The Athletic if he had any comments after Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' introductory presser, Tepper unusually opted to stay quiet. The one sentence he did utter spoke volumes.
This is music to the ears of every Carolina Panthers fan. They've craved for the moment Tepper becomes an innocent bystander, signing the checks while the football men make football decisions in the team's best interests.
It's a nice sentiment and hopefully, Tepper can go through with this intention whether the Panthers enjoy an immediate turnaround or not. But considering how things have unfolded under his ownership up to now, seeing is believing.