Panthers news: Dave Canales, David Tepper, Dan Morgan and Bryce Young
Examining the Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan wants Carolina Panthers 'fear factor'
Dan Morgan has a big job on his hands. Many and still trying to work out how influential his role was in the inept roster construction as Scott Fitterer's closest associate. Much like the situation with David Tepper's perceived intent to take a back seat, actions speak louder than words.
That said, Morgan was frank in his assessment of the current state of affairs during his introductory presser. The president of football operations/general manager feels like the soul has been ripped out of Carolina Panthers football in recent years. He's planning to restore it by returning the franchise to the ways of old based on comments via the team's website.
"We're super passionate about bringing a team that the fans can be proud of, players they can be proud of. Like, when teams drive up to the stadium, we want them to fear that logo. The logo has to be feared again because right now it's not feared. So we've got to get that back, but I think it starts with getting the right type of players."- Dan Morgan via Panthers.com
This resonated with fans who feel the same. The Panthers lost their identity under Matt Rhule. It briefly returned under interim head coach Steve Wilks but went awry once again when Frank Reich got the permanent role instead.
Morgan knows what makes the franchise tick. He was around during the origin of Keep Pounding. Sam Mills was his position coach. It's way beyond time the Panthers got back to their roots.