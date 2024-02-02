Panthers news: Dave Canales, David Tepper, Dan Morgan and Bryce Young
Examining the Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Belief in Bryce Young
Finding a way to nurture Bryce Young's talent was one of the primary reasons why the Carolina Panthers went with Dave Canales. There wasn't a great deal of interest in their head coaching position thanks to David Tepper's reputation and securing just two wins in 2023, but the hiring committee seems to hold genuine belief they've found the right leader to take this organization forward.
Canales' reputation as a quarterback whisperer precedes him. Geno Smith and Baer Mayfield owe their career renaissances to the coach. Young needs inspiration after a turbulent rookie season. He's also reportedly excited about the prospect of working closely with such a respected developer.
When asked about Young during his introductory presser, Canales reaffirmed his faith in the No. 1 overall selection based on comments via Joe Person of The Athletic. He thinks the Panthers have their franchise player. It's just a case of getting him to that elite level over time.
"This is for me a huge piece of what we’re doing. I just got more and more fired up about the opportunity to have this amazing talent. And he’s the guy. He’s the right guy that we all talk about when we have that quarterback, that face-of-the-franchise type of player."- Dave Canales via The Athletic
Anyone expecting Young to immediately enter the top 10 is kidding themselves. There is a lot of work ahead and this might not happen overnight. But the Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge Canales has the energy and tools needed to bring the Heisman Trophy winner along gradually.