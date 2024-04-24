Panthers news: Dave Canales, Diontae Johnson, Bryce Young and draft clues
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft clue emerges
Unless the Carolina Panthers plan on trading into the first round for a prospect of interest, Dan Morgan and his staff will be innocent bystanders on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Much has been made about handing over the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears, who'll be taking quarterback Caleb Williams to inspire their exciting new era. Simply put, there's nothing anybody can do about that now.
Morgan will be watching events unfold closely. Depending on what options fall out of the first 32 picks, a situation could emerge where the Panthers receive significant trade interest in the No. 33 overall pick. Something that could see a potential bidding war ensue, especially if a quarterback is there for the taking.
This was a topic brought up recently by Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated. While the respected insider acknowledged that the Panthers would be wise to bolster their wide receiver options to give Bryce Young a helping hand, he added there wouldn't be a great deal of shock if Morgan auctioned off the No. 33 pick to maximize the potential compensation attached.
"Supporting Bryce Young will certainly be a priority, and given the strength of the receiver class, it’s not out of line to think that new GM Dan Morgan will tap into wideouts at Nos. 33, 39 or 65. That said, having the first pick in the second round can put a team in a position of power on the Friday of draft weekend, so it’d hardly be shocking to see Morgan hold an auction for the pick after the first round to grow the team’s draft war chest."
This is worth considering, especially considering the Panthers are picking soon after at No. 39 overall. Playing the board calmly and without panic was something previous regimes couldn't accomplish effectively. Morgan must do a better job of that, but this isn't the worst spot to be in despite not having a first-rounder at his disposal.