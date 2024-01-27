Panthers news: Dave Canales, OC interviews, Bryce Young and departures
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Two Carolina Panthers coaches depart
When a new head coach is hired, there's a high probability that the chosen individual will have plans to shake up the coaching staff. Dave Canales has wasted no time in doing that.
We've already spoken about the multiple interview requests made for the special teams and offensive coordinator positions. The Carolina Panthers also let two of their more experienced coaches depart on Friday according to multiple reports from around the media.
Offensive line coach James Campen won't be part of his third head coaching regime in Carolina. The unit's regression in 2023 and his inability to bring the younger players on ended up being his demise. Although one could forgive him for wanting to get away from such a toxic environment at this late stage of his coaching career.
Perhaps more surprising was special teams coordinator Chris Tabor being made surplus to requirements. Unlike Campen, his group was humming once again last season. David Tepper even entrusted him with the interim head coach position after firing Frank Reich. The Panthers also blocked an approach earlier this offseason from the New York Giants - a position that's now filled.
This is a sign Canales is getting carte blanche to build the coaching staff as he sees fit without much influence from ownership. After how things were done in the past, it represents a definitive step in the right direction.