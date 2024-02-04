Panthers news: Dave Canales, Yetur Gross-Matos, Austin Corbett and trade target
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' confidence
Dave Canales brought more energy and charisma than any Carolina Panthers head coach under David Tepper before. Talk is cheap, obviously, but there are hopes that his innovative concepts, ability to nurture quarterbacks, and passion for the game might be enough to get this franchise going in the right direction.
Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated highlighted what he was most impressed by during his presser. This centered on his confidence and belief in his abilities that can potentially propel the Panthers to better fortunes in 2024 and beyond.
"[Dave] Canales has enthusiasm, poise, a clear vision, conviction, and most importantly, alignment with the GM - something that has been non-existent in Carolina for the past five years. Being on the same page eliminates half of the Panthers' problems immediately. But the number one thing that I took away from the press conference was Canales' confidence. He understands what he's walking into and it's similar to the job he took in Tampa Bay a year ago. No one wanted to touch the Bucs' offensive coordinator job because it looked like a team primed to finish at or near the bottom of the league. What he did with Baker Mayfield and that offense was remarkable - quite possibly one of the best coaching jobs in the NFL this season."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Nobody is expecting miracles from Canales right out of the gate. The head coach and Dan Morgan are embarking on a huge rebuilding process. Results might not be perfect all the time. If fans see some genuine growth, that's a win in Year 1 of his head coaching tenure.